MT Newswires Exclusive: Visits to Quick-Service Restaurants Fall First Time in Five Years as Consumers Pinch Pennies

7:32 AM, Dec 8, 2016 — Visits to restaurants fell 1% in the third quarter as trips to quick-service locations, which account for 80% of total customers, declined for the first time in five years, according to a report by market researcher The NPD Group.

Bonnie Riggs, a restaurant industry analyst at NPD, said that rising healthcare costs and student debt have led consumers to curb expenditures. An NPD survey showed 75% of respondents are closely watching how they spend and many believe restaurant prices are too high, Riggs said.

The price of an average restaurant meal has risen 21% in the past decade, leading many consumers to eat meals at home, she said. Some 82% of all meals are now consumed at home. To offset this trend, restaurateurs will have to change the “experience” to draw customers, Riggs said.

Food prices in the 12 months ending October fell 0.4%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of that, food at home prices contracted 2.3% while food away from home gained 2.4%, said the BLS, a division of the US Department of Labor. The Economic Research Service, a division of the Department of Agriculture, expects at-home food prices to rise 0.5% to 1.5% in 2017 while food-away-from home prices will jump 2% to 3%.

“The marketplace is changing and despite improving economic indicators, the consumer landscape is fundamentally reshaped,” Riggs said.

Still, some restaurants have found ways to keep customers coming through the door. McDonald’s (MCD) boosted profitability by introducing its all-day breakfast. The industry also got a bump with the election of Donald Trump to the Oval Office as he’s expected to reduce regulations on healthcare insurance and overtime pay. That will benefit companies such as Darden Restaurants (DRI), whose biggest expense is labor.

Still, with fewer customers eating at restaurants, companies can ill afford any hiccups. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), on the heels of an E. coli outbreak last year that caused its stock price to plunge, took another hit this week after co-Chief Executive Steve Ells said the company lost its focus on customer service. Executives are “nervous” about meeting next year’s guidance, he said, according to news reports.

“I’m particularly not satisfied with the quality of experience in some of our restaurants,” Ells said during a speech at a Barclays conference.

Riggs, the NPD analyst, said consumers will still want to eat outside the home, but restaurants need to focus on customer service to keep visits from declining.

“What hasn’t changed and won’t change is the consumer’s need for foodservice; it saves them time and provides them with an experience,” she said. “Restaurant operators will need to look for ways to differentiate themselves from the competition. They will need to find the means to stay relevant in consumers’ minds — innovative products, unique promotions, competitive pricing, stating the benefits of eating at restaurants compared to home — while delivering an enjoyable experience.”