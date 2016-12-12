Redstone’s National Amusements Wants to Halt Viacom-CBS Merger Plans

1:15 PM, Dec 12, 2016 — National Amusements, the company controlled by media magnate Sumner Redstone, has called for a halt to the exploration of a merger between its units, CBS Corp. (CBS) and Viacom (VIA, VIAB)

“After careful assessment and meetings with the leadership of both companies, we have concluded that this is not the right time to merge the companies,” according to statement issued Monday from Redstone, chief executive officer of National Amusements, and his daughter, company President Shari Redstone.

Viacom, which has channels including CMT and BET and the Paramount Pictures film division, was the subject of a lengthy battle for control earlier this year that eventually saw CEO Philippe Dauman resign in August. In September, National Amusements asked the television broadcaster CBS and Viacom to explore a merger because a tie up “might offer substantial synergies that would allow the combined company to respond even more aggressively and effectively to the challenges of the changing entertainment and media landscape,” it said at the time.

But later changes at Viacom saw Robert Bakish named acting president and CEO in November, and the new management has prompted National Amusements to call off its merger bids.

“We have been very impressed with the forward-looking thinking and strategic plan being pursued under Bob Bakish’s leadership,” the Redstones said on Monday. “We know Viacom has tremendous assets that are currently undervalued, and we are confident that with this new strong management team, the value of these assets can be unleashed.”

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Viacom reported adjusted earnings that topped Street views, but revenues of $3.23 billion was below analysts’ expectations for $3.31 billion and down from $3.79 billion a year earlier. On the other hand, CBS in its most recent report said quarterly sales rose 4% to $3.4 billion from the year-ago period, topping the Street’s expectation for $3.34 billion.

“CBS continues to perform exceptionally well under Les Moonves, and we have every reason to believe that momentum will continue on a stand-alone basis,” the Redstones said.

