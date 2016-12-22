MT Newswires Exclusive: Rebounding US Oil Output in 2017 Will Begin to Weigh on Prices After First Quarter

8:17 AM, Dec 22, 2016 — US oil production that plunged in 2016 will rebound next year if oil producers continue to bring mothballed rigs back online, Goldman Sachs said this week, which may cause prices to taper off after the first quarter.

Crude output is expected to have declined by 620,000 barrels a day this year even after production companies reopened dozens of rigs as prices climbed since reaching the lowest in almost a decade in February, according to estimates published by investment bank Goldman Sachs. Production is projected by the bank to climb by 120,000 barrels a day in 2017 if the drillers continue to bring rigs back online.

“The backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells remains elevated, and would result in significant upside potential for US production,” Goldman analysts led by Damien Courvalin said in a report this week.

The number of oil rigs operating in the US rose by a dozen to 510 last week, the seventh straight increase and the highest since January, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said in a report. The rig count figure reached a record 1,609 in October 2014 then fell to a six-year low of 316 in May 2016 as prices plunged, according to Baker Hughes.

Several hundred more rigs remain offline, but putting them back into production may mean subdued prices later in the year, BMO Capital Markets said in a report this week.

Global overproduction in the latter half of 2014, throughout 2015 and for much of 2016 resulted in the price of oil falling to about $26 a barrel in February with devastating consequences for nations whose economic growth relied on crude revenue. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the main US oil benchmark, fell from a peak of more than $100 a barrel in 2014.

Venezuela, where oil accounts for 96% of exports, slid into a recession in 2014 amid falling oil prices and inadequate macro and microeconomic policies. Gross domestic product in the country contracted by 3.9% in 2014, 5.7% in 2015 and is estimated to have fallen by more than 10% in 2016, according to the World Bank. The country experienced 121% inflation in 2015.

Oil producers, to combat the price declines, took hundreds of rigs offline. Their plan worked as prices have nearly doubled since February.

In November, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, whose members collectively generate more than one third of the world’s oil supplies, pledged to collectively lower output by 1.2 million barrels per day starting on Jan. 1, marking the first agreement of its kind in almost a decade. Within a week, major oil-producing nations which were not members of OPEC had committed to lower production by an additional 558,000 barrels per day.

Oil companies benefited from the price increase throughout the year as Chevron (CVX) shares have gained more than 30% in the past 12 months, ExxonMobil stock is up 16% and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares have risen 24%.

Companies that produce crude likely will “perform well early in 2017, riding a wave of enthusiasm created by OPEC’s production cut and falling global crude oil inventories” before prices taper off after the first quarter, BMO Capital Markets said in a report this week.

“We expect the wave to dissipate over the course of the year as US producers put more rigs to work,” the analysts said. “We believe that oil prices will generally trade in a $40- to $60-a-barrel range in 2017 with the floor established by OPEC’s shift in strategy and the ceiling by the ability of U.S. producers to add more rigs.”