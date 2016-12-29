MT Newswires Exclusive: Stocks to Continue Run in 2017 Amid Increased Government Spending, Deregulation, Schwab Says

8:30 AM, Dec 29, 2016 — Expectations for increased government spending, deregulation in some industries and accelerated fiscal stimulus may boost stock prices to new highs in 2017, according to analysts at Charles Schwab (SCHW).

President-elect Donald Trump has said he plans to increase government spending by spending $1 trillion on infrastructure in the next decade. He also has said he will decrease regulations on businesses and has nominated several pro-business candidates to his cabinet including ExxonMobil (XOM) Chief Executive Rex Tillerson and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

The Trump administration will inherit a strong economy and stable labor market with positive inflation trends that will support several rate hikes next year. The Federal Reserve, headed by Chair Janet Yellen, earlier in December raised its base interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 0.5% to 0.75%, and indicated it would raise rates three times next year. Several analysts and economists forecast two rate increases in 2017.

Regardless of how many times rates are raised, the increases could add momentum to the move to stocks from bonds, said Omar Aguilar, Schwab’s chief investment officer for equities and multi-asset strategies.

“US stocks could reach new highs in 2017 amid expectations that Trump’s platform will make additional tax reductions and increased corporate spending possible, potentially leading to stronger corporate earnings growth,” Aguilar said in a note to clients. “This combination may outweigh concerns about political uncertainty and Trump’s protectionist stance.”

If global bond yields continue to improve, investors likely will move from utilties and consumer staples stocks with “overinflated” valuation into cyclical sectors as they’ve been doing recently, he said. The biggest beneficiaries of Trump’s election will be small-cap stocks, financials and industrials, Aguilar said.

Stock indexes that were reading record highs before the Nov. 8 election have continued to push higher with the Nasdaq reaching new peaks this week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average just shy of the 20,000 mark. Investors have said they believe deregulation and an improved business tax climate will boost profits.

Banking shares have benefited from Trump’s ascendence to the Oval Office. Bank of America (BAC) is up almost 30%, Wells Fargo (WFC) shares are up 22% and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is up 24% since the election.

Globally, developed markets may outperform underdeveloped regions, Aguilar said. Currency volatility likely will continue as inflation expectations and political uncertainty increase amid diverging central bank policies, Aguilar said.

“Developed markets could outperform emerging markets if Europe and Japan continue to recover, while volatility among emerging markets seems likely to continue,” he said.

The fixed-income landscape has changed little in the past year — the Fed hiked rates in December 2015 and again this month. And as with last year, the Federal Open Market Committee predicted several rate hikes in the next 12 months anticipating a faster pace of inflation. Until it arrives, however, the Fed isn’t likely to increase rates rapidly, said Brett Wander, chief investment officer for fixed income at Schwab.

“As we approach the New Year, it may seem like we’re entering a whole new world, but we’re really not,” he said in the note. “Yellen has been dovish for years and we don’t see that changing in 2017, even if Trump doesn’t like it.”

Ten-year treasury yields that ranged from 1.5% to 2% in 2016 likely will rise to 2% to 3% next year, Wander said. US bonds will remain more attractive than those offered by Europe and Japan as long as inflation remains in check, and despite what Yellen and Trump have said recently, there’s been little uptick in inflation, Wander said.

“Be wary of yield temptations and credit risk,” he said. “Next year could prompt investors to reach for higher yields. High-yield and emerging-market bonds may seem tempting, but the risk-reward tradeoff is currently skewed. Many factors could harm these securities in 2017, so we suggest a wary approach to higher yields and a focus on the long-term, instead.”