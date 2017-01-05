MT Newswires Exclusive: Millenials, Blacks Americans Being Left Out of Housing Boom as Home Prices Soar, Zillow Says

9:32 AM, Jan 5, 2017 — Millennials and African American buyers are being left out of the housing boom as home-cost increases outpace income gains, real estate website Zillow (Z) said in a report ahead of a conference next week.

About 14.5% of older millennials ages 26 to 34 now live at home, up from 12.9% in 2012 due to being “scarred” by the economic downturn and rising home prices, even as the number of younger millennials living with their parents decrease slightly, Zillow said in the report this week.

“Millennials want to own homes and have views about homeownership that are as conservative as their grandparents, but the share of millennials 18-34 living at home with their parents has increased sharply over the past decade,” Zillow said.

The report also showed a wide disparity between black and white home ownership. Blacks are denied loans at more than twice the rate as their white counterparts, and only 41% of African Americans are homeowners versus 72% of whites, the company said in the report. In the third quarter of 2016, full-time workers who were black earned about 23% less than those who were white, according to the Department of Labor.

Home values have soared in the past 20 years in areas with the “most social mobility,” making it difficult for people with low incomes to afford to purchase real estate, Zillow said. The bottom third of income earners spend twice as much of their income on mortgage payments than those in the top third.

Existing home sales in November rose to an annual rate of 5.61 million, the highest level since February 2007, according to the National Association of Realtors. The pace is up 15% year-over-year, the association said. The median existing-home price was $234,900, up 6.8% from the same month a year earlier, the 57th consecutive month of year-over-year gains, the NAR said. The biggest sufferers of rising housing prices: low-income earners, the report said.

“Housing affordability is worst for those making a low income, even if they are living in the cheapest homes available,” Zillow said. “In some expensive markets, those making incomes in the bottom third would have to spend more than half of that income to afford the monthly payment on the cheapest homes on the market. The cheapest homes were most likely to face foreclosure during the housing crisis, forcing those families to rent while their finances were recovering during a decade of the highest rent appreciation in history.”