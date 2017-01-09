MT Newswires Exclusive: JP Morgan’s ‘A Year of Two Halves’ in Oil

9:14 AM, Jan 9, 2017 — From J.P. Morgan today it’s a year of two halves.

OPEC volatility and shale growth have undermined energy’s ability to outperform for a second consecutive year. Last year, JP Morgan made a fairly controversial prediction that energy would outperform the market for the first time in five years. While the firm remains fairly constructive across the energy landscape in the first-half of 2017, as data points, management commentary and OPEC compliance will likely conspire to draw additional fund flows into the energy sector, the realization that oil prices are capped around $60 per barrel will make it difficult for energy to continue its strong post-OPEC run (+13% XLE vs. 5% S&P since Sept. 27).

Admittedly, the transition from possibility to reality in U.S. politics could lead to a similar trajectory for the market, but as energy stocks move higher, so do the risks, says JP Morgan.

Positioning: “Sell in May and go away”.

