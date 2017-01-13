Concerns Grow Of Venezuela Financial, Crude Output Collapse

4:05 AM, Jan 13, 2017 — Analysts are increasingly concerned by rumored slumps in crude production by Venezuela’s state-owned energy company PDVSA with unconfirmed reports suggesting that 2017 will see production at nearly quarter-century lows.

For the past year food shortages linked to a sharp drop in the bolivar currency have led to looting and nearly daily protests against a socialist government that has resisted calls for economic reforms as oil revenues, the mainstay of the economy, continue to fall. Economists estimate the gross domestic product shrunk at least 10% in 2016, though official figures on the economy or oil production have not been released in more than a year.

Internally, PDVSA has forecast production at 2.501 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017 and has said it will abide by an output cut with other OPEC members that aims to trim 1.2 million bpd from global markets led by Saudi Arabia.

However, the country is a net importer of refined products and has substantial commitments to China to ship crude in payment of loans and other aid such as medicines and food. China has lent Venezuela more than $50 billion through a decade-long oil-for-loans program, according to reports, with shipments to the country to reach 550,000 bpd in 2017 as part of payment terms.

Oil shipments to Indian firms that pay cash at the same time are expected to fall 15.5% to 360,000 bpd, likely making the cash crunch severe and preventing badly needed maintenance and expansion work on oil fields, analysts said.