Bloomberg Chat: Oil Production In Asia To Drop Sharply

4:34 AM, Jan 17, 2017 — Falling oil production in Asia could lop off a million barrels per day (bpd) by 2020 from about 7.5 million bpd in 2016 with demand expected to rise steadily led by China at the same time boosting imports into the region, a Wood Mackenzie report this week said.

“We estimate 2016 production of 7.5 million barrels per day will fall by over a million barrels per day by 2020,” said Angus Rodger, the energy consultancy’s Asia-Pacific upstream research director.

China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are among the biggest producers, but output has waned on a drop in spending to maintain existing fields, or find new ones, Rodger said.

“Lower oil prices and the severe cuts to upstream capex (capital expenditure) to mature assets has increased decline rates,” he explained in a new video published on Wood Mackenzie’s site.

Recently, global prices have staged a rebound as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers move to implement a supply cut of nearly 1.8 million bpd for the first half of 2017.

*Street Color news alerts are derived from real time conversations with market professionals via the Ask Alyce – Chat Intel service on Bloomberg & Symphony. Join the chat >>