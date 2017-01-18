European Equities Mixed as Oil Prices Edge Lower, Pharma Stocks Advance

5:22 AM, Jan 18, 2017 — European equities were mixed on Wednesday morning after British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed on Tuesday that the UK will leave the European Union’s single market, oil prices crept lower and pharmaceutical companies advanced.

In economic news, Germany’s inflation rate posted its highest level of the year in December. The consumer price index rose by 1.7% in the final month of 2016, according to fresh data published by the nation’s statistics office Destatis. The last time that a higher level of annual inflation was recorded in Germany was in July 2013, when the index advanced by 1.9%. On an annual average in 2016, the consumer prices in Germany rose 0.5% on 2015. The year-on-year rate of price increase, thus, was slightly above previous year’s level of 0.3%.

Across the Eurozone, annual inflation was 1.1% in December, according to data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. This was up from 0.6% in November and well above the level registered in December 2015 of 0.2%.

And, oil prices were lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the main US oil benchmark, down by 1.5% at $51.69 per barrel and Brent crude, the international oil gauge, down by the same amount at $54.64 per barrel at the time of writing.

In equities, British American Tobacco led the gainers on London’s FTSE 100 Index, up by 2.3% the morning after it publicly disclosed that it had agreed to acquire US rival Reynolds American for $49.4 billion. Hikma Pharmaceuticals, 1.9% higher and Compass Group, a provider of food and support services, was up by 1.6%. High street bank HSBC was 1.3% higher and beverages maker Diageo was up by 1.2%.

On Frankfurt’s DAX, Merck, a company engaged in the pharmaceutical industry, was 0.8% higher, followed by athletic apparel retailer adidas, up by 1.7% and Commerzbank, 0.5% higher. Infineon Technologies, a semiconductor company, and Bayer, a pharmaceutical and chemical company, were also both up by 0.5%. And, on Paris’ CAC-40, CapGemini, a provider of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, was down by 1.9%, Bouygues, a telecommunication, media and construction conglomerate, was 1.0% lower and aircraft manufacturer Airbus was down by 1.4%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index was 0.11% lower, London’s FTSE 100 Index was up by 0.10%, Frankfurt’s DAX was 0.13% higher and Paris’ CAC-40 was 0.35% lower at the time of writing.