Heard on Bloomberg Chat: Netflix Has Room to Grow Internationally Even Without Asian Gains

11:37 AM, Jan 17, 2017 — Netflix (NFLX) has room to grow its international subscriber base and profitability even without material gains in Asian markets, Mizuho said in a note to clients.

The company also will likely be a beneficiary of cord-cutting — the move to get away from cable — by consumers, said analysts at the bank, which upgraded Netflix stock to a buy rating. Mizuho said it now expects net-subscriber additions from 3.5 million to 4.6 million as subscriber growth improves. On-demand streaming services such as Sling TV and DirecTV could benefit the company as those who decide to cut the corn turn to Netflix.

“Finally, Comcast (CMCSA), Charter (CHTR) and TiVo deals should drive more sub growth,” Mizuho said. “In our revised international subscriber analysis, we believe that Netflix can continue to gain share in key European and LatAm markets. Also, if Netflix can show share gains in key Asian markets like Japan, South

Korea, and India, that could provide material upside.”

Companies: Netflix, Inc.

Price: 133.25 Price Change: -0.46 Percent Change: -0.34

