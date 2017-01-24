MT Newswires and Wall Street Horizon Collaborate to Help Quants Uncover Alpha

Bethesda, MD, January 24, 2017 – MT Newswires, a premium financial newswire service and Wall Street Horizon, the corporate events surveillance expert, today announced a partnership that will help quantitative investors uncover new sources of alpha. Under the agreement, Wall Street Horizon will now be able to offer MT Newswires’ Live Briefs Pro–North America and Live Briefs Pro–Global Markets real-time news services and related archives to its expansive roster of quantitative clients.

Widely recognized by leading institutional trading and asset management professionals for its original, real-time, multi-asset class global business and financial news, MT Newswires is expanding its reach to quantitative analysts and researchers. In addition to providing daily breaking news and analysis every market day from 4:00am-6:30pm EST, MT Newswires is now able to provide more than one million stories and seven years of archived economic and market data to help quantitative investors develop new alpha-generating strategies.

“We are very pleased to join forces with MT Newswires and excited to offer their archived data to our quantitative clients and prospects. They have an excellent reputation for the quality of their real-time news and their historical files are a perfect extension,” said Bruce Fador, president of Wall Street Horizon. “Our experience with quantitative investors tells us that the MT Newswires archived data will be a powerful new data set to ultimately help them find alpha.”

“We value Wall Street Horizon’s expertise in working with the quantitative investment community and are pleased to announce this partnership,” said Brooks McFeely, CEO at MT Newswires. “We look forward to working closely with Wall Street Horizon and expanding our relationship in the future.”

About MT Newswires

MT Newswires is a leading source of original, forward-looking, multi-asset class news and analysis of developed capital markets and economies globally. The Live Briefs news services are offered on most of the leading wealth management, research and trading platforms in North America and Europe. Visit www.mtnewswires.com or contact Business Development at 888-559-0073, ext. 3, to learn more about MT Newswires and the Live Briefs news services.

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides institutional investors and traders with an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. With access available via machine-readable feeds, the Enchilada web-based application, and Thomson Reuters Eikon, the company’s data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit www.WallStreetHorizon.com or email us at info@wallstreethorizon.com

Media Contact

Mark Dowd

Forefront Communications for Wall Street Horizon

201.376.9687

mark@forefrontcomms.com