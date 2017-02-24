European Equity Gauges Head South Amid Mixed Earnings, Falling Oil Prices

5:00 AM, Feb 24, 2017 — European equity gauges were lower on Friday morning as financials and auto-makers edged south against a backdrop of mixed earnings reports and a slide in oil prices.

In economic news, Spain posted its highest annual rate of change in industrial prices in more than five years as surging energy prices pushed its index higher. The nation’s annual industrial price index rose by 4.6 points to 7.5 in January, according to the national statistics agency INE. The index reading was 1.9% higher when compared to the previous months.

In Germany, economic data was more rosy; a 0.5% increase was registered in price-adjusted new orders in the nation’s construction industry in December when compared to the previous month, according to German federal statistics office, Destatis.

Oil prices were edging lower in recent trade after data published on Thursday showed that US stockpiles of crude oil rose for a seventh consecutive week last week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the main US oil benchmark, was 0.6% lower at $54.13 per barrel while Brent crude, the main international oil gauge, was 0.7% lower at $56.21 per barrel.

US inventories of oil rose by 0.6 million barrels to 518.7 million barrels in the week ended February 17, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly oil report. This compared to a 9.5 million barrel weekly increase registered the previous week and an 884,000 barrel weekly contraction which had been projected by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday.

In equities, Royal Bank of Scotland was among the biggest decliners on London’s FTSE 100 Index, down by 2.2% after posting a loss of 6.96 billion pounds ($8.73 billion) in 2016, compared to a loss of 1.98 billion pounds in the prior year. The bulk of the loss included litigation and conduct costs, worth 5.87 billion pounds, as well as restructuring costs. Software company Micro Focus International was 1.8% lower, Ashtead Group, an equipment rental company, was down by 1.8% and CRH, a manufacturer of construction materials, was 1.7% lower.

On Frankfurt’s DAX, media company ProSiebenSat1Media was 3.0% lower, followed by BASF, a chemical company, down by 2.2% and Commerzbank, 1.2% lower. Kidney dialysis company Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care were 1.0% and 0.7% lower, respectively. And, on Paris’ CAC-40, Vivendi, which is engaged in media and content businesses, was 4.3% lower, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, a producer of materials and packaging, was down by 1.5% and car-maker Peugeot was also down by the same amount.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index was 0.14% lower, London’s FTSE 100 Index was down by 0.09%, Frankfurt’s DAX was 0.27% lower and Paris’ CAC-40 was down by 0.26% at the time of writing.