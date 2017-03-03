WPP Presents Cautious Outlook Despite Record Revenue, Profit in 2016

8:23 AM, Mar 3, 2017 — Advertising and public relations company WPP (WPP.L, WPP) has projected single-digit like-for-like growth in revenue and net sales this year against a backdrop of what it described as ‘tepid’ economic expansion despite posting its sixth consecutive year of record results for 2016 which were helped by an increase in billings.

The company, which employs more than 198,000 people in 113 countries, said that it generated 14.39 billion pounds ($17.60 billion) in revenue last year, 17.6% more than one year earlier, according to results published on Friday. Pre-tax profit rose by 26.7% to 1.89 billion pounds while profit after tax was 20.6% higher at 1.50 billion pounds over the same time frame. The company’s billings were 16% higher at 55.25 billion pounds and up by 3.3% on a like-for-like basis.

The highest proportion of WPP’s revenue came from North America, with 5.28 billion pounds, followed by the region encompassing Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East and Central and Eastern Europe, with 4.30 billion pounds. West Continental Europe generated 2.94 billion pounds and the UK accounted for 1.87 billion pounds.

Referring to ‘tepid economic growth’, the company described competition within the industry as “fierce”, saying that there had been several examples of “major groups” being prepared to offer clients up-front discounts as an inducement to renew contracts and heavily reduced creative and media fees and cash or pricing guarantees for media purchasing commitments recently.

Going forward, the company said that its budgets for 2017 had been prepared “on a cautious basis” projecting like-for-like revenue and net sales growth of “around 2%” and a headline operating margin target improvement on net sales of 0.3 margin points, in constant currency.

“In 2017, our prime focus will remain on growing revenue and net sales faster than the industry average, driven by our leading position in horizontality, faster growing geographic markets and digital, premier parent company creative and effectiveness position, new business and strategically targeted acquisitions,” the company’s statement said.