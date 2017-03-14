Stocks Fall as Fed Meeting Starts With Oil Slide Hitting Energy Shares

12:57 PM, Mar 14, 2017 — US markets were in the red on Tuesday afternoon at the start of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which is expected to end with an interest-rate increase, while a retreat in oil futures weighed on the energy sector.

The energy group shed 1.2% to lead losses on the Standard & Poor’s 500. West Texas Intermediate, the main US oil variety, dropped 1.8% to $47.52 a barrel and Brent, the international standard, shed 1.3% to $50.70. That’s after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries reported a rise in global crude stocks and an increase in production from Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters.

On the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Chevron (CVX) fell 1.6% in the steepest loss amid the declines in its group. Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) rose 1.6% in the best gain among the blue chips, although fewer than a third of the components advanced.

The FOMC meeting will end with its rate decision announcement, economic projections and a press conference with Chair Janet Yellen. While the probability of a hike stands at 93% on the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, investors will be looking closely at the accompanying statements for indications on the pace of more hikes in 2017. In economic data, the producer price index rose 0.3% in February, higher than the expected 0.1% increase.

In company news, Ruby Tuesday (RT) jumped 17% after saying late Monday it will explore strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value and position the business for long-term success.

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) gained 9.3% after shareholder Mill Road Capital made an offer to buy all the shares it doesn’t own for $20 per share, or a 5.8% premium to the closing price Monday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) plunged 11% after hedge fund manager Bill Ackman reportedly sold his position in the company.

In afternoon trading, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were both down about 0.5%, while the Dow fell 0.3%.

Globally, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%, the Nikkei 225 was also down 0.1%, the Hang Seng was little changed and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%.