2017 CANADIAN BUDGET PREVIEW: Trump Turmoil Unlikely to Affect Federal Budget

Since Donald Trump became U.S. president, there’s been a steady stream of Canadian politicians heading south to meet with the new president. However, that doesn’t mean the Trump influence will be felt in the upcoming federal budget, due Mar. 22.

Off the record, Canadian officials told MT that Trump’s campaign pledges on issues like border taxes and reducing corporate and personal income taxes may never come to pass, or could be years down the road.

That’s why Finance Minister Bill Morneau will likely not be influenced by Trump’s proposals, and proceed with the budget plan created before Trump was inaugurated.

“Our budget will be about Canada,” Morneau said recently. “It’ll be about Canadians, and I’m confident that we’ll help Canadians get the skills they need in a challenging economic environment.”

Morneau has already met with his U.S. counterpart, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, as well as senior White House economic advisers Gary Cohn, Kenneth Juster and Dina Powell, as well as Orrin Hatch, chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

Morneau has apparently concluded that Ottawa will likely have time to assess the situation because it’s still too early to know the fate of many U.S. proposals.

For example, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that NAFTA negotiations, which are likely to last about a year, probably won’t start before late 2017.

Still, sources say Ottawa plans to remain engaged with Washington to avoid surprises and will closely monitor any signals of change. Just don’t expect any direct influence from Washington in this year’s budget.

MT Newswires will be providing extensive coverage of Budget 2017, with Ottawa correspondent Doug Watt providing stories from the lockup and filing those stories as soon as the budget embargo is lifted at around 4 pm ET on Mar. 22.