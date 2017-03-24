Royal Dutch Shell Divests Gabon Onshore Oil Interests for $590 Million

7:20 AM, Mar 24, 2017 — Oil and gas production major Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has sold its Gabon onshore interests to a portfolio company of asset management company The Carlyle Group (CG) for $587 million in the latest transaction in its multi-billion dollar divestment program.

The deal, which Shell is undertaking through its affiliates, sees it divesting all of its onshore oil and gas operations and related infrastructure in Gabon to Assala Energy Holdings, a portfolio company owned by Carlyle International Energy Partners and Carlyle Sub-Sahara Africa Partners, which are both funds managed by The Carlyle Group.

It follows recent divestments by Shell in the UK, Gulf of Mexico and Canada, which form part of the company’s previously stated $30 billion divestment program that aims to simplify Shell’s upstream portfolio following its acquisition of BG in February 2016.

As a result of the sale, 430 local Shell employees will become part of Assala Energy at completion. Shell also said that the purchaser would assume debt of $285 million as part of the transaction, which is expected to close in the middle of the year, and would make additional payments of up to a maximum of $150 million.

The company said that the transaction would result in an impairment charge of $53 million post tax which would be taken in the first quarter of 2017. Shell onshore in Gabon produced approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2016 and Shell Trading (STASCO) will continue to have lifting rights from the assets for the coming five years, the company said.

“The decision to divest was not taken lightly, but it is consistent with Shell’s strategy to concentrate our Upstream footprint where we can be most competitive,” Andy Brown, Shell’s Upstream Director, said. “Shell will continue to pursue opportunities in Sub Saharan Africa.”

