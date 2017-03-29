Oil Prices Extend Gains After Smaller-than-Expected Build in US Stockpiles

10:52 AM, Mar 29, 2017 — Oil prices were trading higher on Wednesday afternoon after government data showed that US inventories of crude oil rose by less than expected last week, marking the 11th week in 12 in which inventories have expanded.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the main US benchmark, was trading 1.4% higher at $49.05 per barrel recently, while Brent crude, the international gauge, was up by 1.3% at $52.11 per barrel. WTI and Brent closed 1.3% and 1.1% higher, respectively, on Tuesday.

US inventories of oil rose by 0.9 million barrels to 534 million barrels in the week ended March 24, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly oil report, published on Wednesday. This compared to 5 million barrel weekly gain registered the previous week and a 1.9 million barrel weekly increase which had been projected by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday.

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 3.7 million barrels, having fallen by 2.8 million barrels a week earlier. Distillate fuel inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels, exceeding the 1.9 million barrels drop seen in the prior week, and propane/propylene inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels, far surpassing the 0.1 million barrels contraction seen the week before. Commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 3.9 million barrels, compared to a 1.3 million barrel drop registered a week earlier.

Also feeding into oil pricing sentiment on Wednesday was a higher greenback. As a dollar denominated commodity, a higher buck tends to make oil less affordable to international buyers. The Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the US currency against a basket of foreign currencies, was 0.37% higher at the time of writing.

