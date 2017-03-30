Stocks Gain as Oil Rises Back Above $50, GDP Data Increases

12:52 PM, Mar 30, 2017 — The US markets rose on Thursday afternoon, with the energy sector advancing as benchmark oil prices went back above $50 a barrel while economic growth data also gave a boost.

The US economy expanded at a faster pace than previously projected in the final quarter of 2016, rising 2.1%. That’s above the bureau’s earlier estimate for annualized growth of 1.9% but remained slower than the level registered in the third quarter, when GDP increased by 3.5%.

Financials increased 1% on the Standard & Poor’s 500, the biggest gain among the sectors. On the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) and Goldman Sachs (GS) rose the most, adding 1.1% each to lead nearly two-thirds of the blue chips higher.

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark US oil type, rose 1.8% to $50.38 a barrel, pushing the sector up 0.6% on the S&P 500. Brent, the international standard, increased 0.7% to $52.77. ConocoPhillips (COP) jumped 7.6% after Cenovus Energy (CVE) said late Wednesday it was buying some of ConocoPhillips’ assets in Canada. Cenovus dropped 12%.

Also in company news, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) plunged 23% after setting its guidance below Wall Street expectations. Freeport-McMoran (FCX) gained 5.2% after Reuters said the company’s Indonesian unit is close to a deal that will allow it to temporarily resume copper concentrate exports from its Grasberg mine in Papua.

In afternoon trading, the Dow, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were all up about 0.1% each.

Globally, the Shanghai Composite fell 1%, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.8%, the Hang Seng retreated 0.4% and the FTSE 100 was down 0.1%.