ChemChina’s $43 Billion Acquisition of Syngenta Gets Green Light From Regulators

11:20 AM, Apr 5, 2017 — European Union regulators have approved the $43 billion planned takeover of Swiss pesticide supplier Syngenta by ChemChina, a state owned chemicals company, with conditions.

The nod from the European Commission, which also oversees competition policy, hinges on the sale of significant parts of ChemChina’s European pesticide and plant growth regulator business, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also follows an in-depth review of the proposed merger as the commission had concerns that the deal could have reduced competition in European markets for pesticides and plant growth regulators. Syngenta is the largest pesticide supplier worldwide and ChemChina sells pesticides in Europe through Adama, its Israel-based unit. Adama, the largest company worldwide selling generic pesticides, is a close competitor of Syngenta in a number of existing pesticides, the commission said.

To secure the approval ChemChina made a commitment to sell Adama’s fungicide business for cereals, fruits and oilseed rape, which target fungal infection, several of its herbicides, which target weed and insecticides as well as its seed treatment products for cereals and sugar beet, the commission said.

It also pledged to sell 29 generic pesticides under development and a significant part of Adama’s plant growth regulator business for cereals. Syngenta will sell its businesses for fungicides for vegetables and herbicides for cereals, vegetables and sunflower.

The commission said the pledges had addressed its concerns as “the divestment package will ensure that effective competition is preserved in pesticide and plant growth regulator markets after the takeover.”

“It is important for European farmers and ultimately consumers that there will be effective competition in pesticide markets, also after ChemChina’s acquisition of Syngenta,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner in charge of competition policy, said. “ChemChina has offered significant remedies, which fully address our competition concerns.”

The US Federal Trade Commission also approved the merger on Tuesday on condition that ChemChina divests three products, where Syngenta and Adama overlap in the US market of pesticides, according to a statement on its website.

The European Commission last month approved another mega-merger in the chemicals industry. It gave the green light to the planned $130 billion merger between Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont (DD), which is likely to create the world’s largest chemical company. In another proposed deal in the chemicals sector, German pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals giant Bayer (BAYN.DE) and US seeds company Monsanto (MON) are also seeking regulatory clearance for their $66 billion planned merger, according to news reports.

