Stocks Edge Lower as Oil Prices Weigh on Energy Shares

12:44 PM, May 30, 2017 — US markets were drifting south on Tuesday afternoon as energy shares led declines among the sectors on the Standard & Poor’s 500 as oil prices retreated.

Energy was down 1.1% to lead six of the 11 groups down, while financials followed with a 0.6% slip. On the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Goldman Sachs (GS) lost 1.6% in the steepest decline, and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) fell 1%.

Crude declined on concern that supply cuts won’t be enough to curb gluts of the commodity. West Texas Intermediate, the main US oil variety, retreated 1.1% to $49.26 a barrel while Brent, the international benchmark, fell 1.6% to $51.47. Also, Goldman Sachs reduced its investment rating on shares of small- and mid-cap explorers and producers, citing a greater coverage skew toward those with elevated financial leverage. Whiting Petroleum (WLL) lost 8.5% and California Resources (CRC) fell 4%.

Investors were also absorbing a heavy day of data releases, with personal income and consumer spending both rising 0.4% in April, in line with estimates. PCE price index posted a 0.2% gain for the month, also meeting estimates. The May consumer confidence index declined to 117.9 from 120.3, missing estimates for 119.

In company news, Micron Technology (MU) rose 3% after the Nikkei Asian Review said the company is planning to invest $2 billion at a Japanese plant to produce next-generation DRAM memory chips.

CardConnect (CCN) surged 10% after First Data (FDC) said late Monday it will buy the provider of payment processing solutions for about $750 million, including the assumption of debt. First Data edged up 0.8%.

In afternoon trading, the Dow was down 0.1% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both less than 0.1% lower.

Globally, the FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, the Nikkei 225 was little changed while the Shanghai and Hang Seng bourses were closed.