Oil Prices Advance After Eighth Consecutive Week of Declines in US Stockpiles

11:57 AM, Jun 1, 2017 — Oil futures prices were trading higher around midday on Thursday after government data showed an eighth consecutive week of declines in US inventories of the hydrocarbon commodity as well as a slump in its commercial petroleum stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the main US benchmark, was trading 1.0% higher at $48.78 per barrel recently, while Brent crude, the international gauge, was 0.6% higher at $51 per barrel. Earlier in the day WTI and Brent crude had been ricocheting between gains and declines.

US inventories of crude oil declined by 6.4 million barrels to 509.9 million barrels in the week ended May 26, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly oil report, published on Thursday. This compared to a 4.4 million barrel weekly decline registered the previous week and an 8.7 million barrel drop which had been projected by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday.

Total motor gasoline inventories fell by 2.9 million barrels, having decreased by 0.8 million barrels a week earlier. Distillate fuel inventories rose by 0.4 million barrels having fallen by 0.5 million barrels in the prior week, and propane/propylene inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels, having expanded by 1.5 million barrels a week earlier. Commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 5.2 million barrels, compared to a drop of 3.5 million barrels a week earlier.

Also feeding into trading sentiment was a slightly higher greenback and the decision by OPEC last week to extend a curb on oil output. The Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the US currency against a basket of foreign currencies, was 0.14% higher at the time of writing. As a dollar denominated commodity, a more expensive buck tends to make oil less affordable to international buyers.

Members of OPEC, which collectively generate around one third of the world’s oil supplies, originally agreed on December 10, 2016 to lower oil output by approximately 1.8 million barrels per day, starting on January 1 for at least six months. This was part of an effort to lower the global glut in oil supply and facilitate a recovery in prices, which had been severely eroded by overproduction in the prior two years. Last week, OPEC members agreed to extend the curb until the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Price: 6.76 Price Change: -0.16 Percent Change: -2.31