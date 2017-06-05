United Arab Emirates Says Qatar Has Undermined Regional Security

7:24 AM, Jun 5, 2017 — The United Arab Emirates said Monday that Qatar has “undermined regional security and stability and failed to honor international agreements” and as a result the UAE has decided to sever all relations and gives Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave the country.

“Qatari nationals may not enter into the UAE and Qatari residents and visitors are given 14 days to leave the country,” the UAE said. “UAE nationals are also banned from traveling or staying in Qatar. Closure of airspace and seaports for all Qataris in 24 hours.”

UAE imports 2 billions of cubic feet of gas per day of gas from Qatar via the Dolphin pipeline, operated by Dolphin Energy, in which Occidental (OXY) has a 24.5% equity stake. The Qatar index has plummeted since opening by as much as 8% at one point.

Companies: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Price: 61.00 Price Change: +0.30 Percent Change: +0.49