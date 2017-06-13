Sears Canada Shares Plunge to New Low Amid Doubts it Can Continue as Going Concern

10:43 AM, Jun 13, 2017 — Sears Canada (SRSC) shares fell to their lowest level ever after the company said there is “significant doubt” as to its ability to continue as a going concern.

SRSC was down 31% at $0.59 recently, trading in a new 52-week range between $0.40 and $3.41.

It said it continues to face a “very challenging environment” and would need to obtain additional sources of liquidity to implement its business plans. Current and forecasted cash flow will not be enough to meet obligations coming due over the next 12 months.

The company said it recently started a process to address the liquidity situation and to source and structure financial solutions and strategic alternatives to continue to finance its business and preserve and grow its franchise and brand reinvention. Such alternatives may include a financial restructuring or sale.

On Tuesday, Sears also reported a fiscal Q1 loss of $1.42 a share, compared to a net loss of $0.62 a share a year earlier, while revenue in the quarter ended April 29 was $505.0 million, down from $595.9 million a year earlier. Same-store sales rose 2.9%. Analysts’ consensus forecasts weren’t available for comparison.

