Stocks Mostly Weaken as Amazon’s Whole Foods Buy Weighs on Retailers

12:46 PM, Jun 16, 2017 — Stocks in the US were mixed to lower on the last trading day of the week, as economic data weighed and consumer names retreated after Amazon.com’s (AMZN) move to purchase food retailer Whole Foods Market (WFM) sparked competition worries.

Consumer staples dropped 1.3% in the steepest decline on the Standard & Poor’s 500, with the food and staples retailing sub-group retreating 4.7%. Kroger (KR) plunged 11%, extending Thursday’s losses to hit the lowest in more than three years.

Supervalu (SVU) dropped 13% and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) fell about 5%. Whole Foods Market surged 27% and Amazon gained 2.9% after the $13.7 billion transaction was announced.

Economic releases also dampened sentiment. Housing starts declined 5.5% in May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.092 million, missing expectations for an increase of 4.3%. April was revised downward to 1.156 million from 1.172 million. Permits were also lower in May, down 4.9% to a SAAR of 1.168 million, missing expectations for a modest gain of 1.6% to 1.249 million. Action Economics called the numbers “disastrous”.

In company news, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) plunged 19% after saying late Thursday that the US Department of Justice is conducting a civil and criminal investigation of its unit, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, relating to certain elements of cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the government.

Lithia Motors (LAD) fell 8.2% after it was downgraded at Bank of America Merrill Lynch to underperform from neutral. Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) jumped 9.5% after Dow Jones said the company is in early talks to be bought by Frontline (FRO).

In afternoon trading, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%.

Globally, the FTSE 100 and the Nikkei 225 each rose 0.6%, the Hang Seng added 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3%.