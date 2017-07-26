Fed Keeps US Interest Rates Unchanged With Balance Sheet Unwinding Seen ‘Relatively Soon’

2:23 PM, Jul 26, 2017 — Benchmark US interest rates were left unchanged as widely expected on Wednesday, while monetary policy makers said they expect to begin unwinding the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet “relatively soon.”

The Federal Open Market Committee kept the target range on the Federal funds rate at 1% to 1.25%. It was raised to that level in June in the second hike of 2017.

“Job gains have been solid, on average, since the beginning of the year, and the unemployment rate has declined,” the FOMC said in a statement released after a two-day meeting Wednesday. “Household spending and business fixed investment have continued to expand.”

Ahead of the decision, the chances of a rate hike stood at just 3.1% on the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, while almost 97% expected the hold. The FOMC has been incrementally raising rates as the economy recovers from the crisis that saw unemployment levels surge to 10% in October 2009. In June, the rate was 4.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The FOMC reiterated that any more rate hikes will depend on data, saying as it has previously that “with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, and labor market conditions will strengthen somewhat further.”

Investors were keen to hear anything more on when the Fed will begin unwinding securities holdings. Monetary policy makers have previously said it’s expected to happen by the end of the year and in Wednesday’s statement the FOMC said it “expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated.”

Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to remain somewhat below the Fed’s 2% goal in the near term before stabilize around that level over the medium term. The committee “will carefully monitor actual and expected inflation developments relative to its symmetric inflation goal.”