AstraZeneca Reports Positive Results From Trials on Lung Cancer Drugs Imfinzi and Tagrisso

12:54 PM, Sep 11, 2017 — AstraZeneca (AZN), a UK drugmaker, reported positive results from two late stage trials with lung cancer drugs Imfinzi and Tagrisso, reviving hopes for its product pipeline after a setback at the Mystic trial in July.

The stage three trial named Pacific showed that Imfinzi, an immunotherapy drug, had an 11-month longer survival rate without worsening of the disease compared with placebo in patients with stage-three non-small cell lung cancer, which hasn’t spread elsewhere in the body, AstraZeneca said on Monday on its website.

The trial is continuing to evaluate overall survival rates, the company said.

The other trial, codenamed Flaura, showed that AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso reduced the risk of progression or death by more than half in patients with non-small cell lung cancer who have certain genetic mutations and with and without cancer spreading to their brain.

Patients receiving the treatment had a survival without worsening of the disease of 18.9 months compared with 10.2 months for the current standard of care.

The results come after the drugmaker suffered a setback in its research for lung cancer treatments in July, when a phase three trial of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab combination didn’t meet a primary objective of progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with metastatic first-line non-small cell lung cancer.

That study is continuing to assess two additional objectives — overall survival for Imfinzi monotherapy and overall survival rate for Imfinzi in combination with tremelimumab. The results for both are expected during the first half of 2018.

