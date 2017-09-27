Ford Motor Partners With Ride-Hailing App Lyft to Test Self-Driving Vehicles

11:15 AM, Sep 27, 2017 — Automaker Ford Motor (F) is teaming up with ride-hailing company Lyft, in which its rival General Motors has a stake, to test self-driving vehicles, it said on Wednesday.

Ford, which is developing self-driving technology through self-driving vehicles and its virtual driver system Argo AI, is also building out the infrastructure and systems necessary for to make it easy for people to use its service, Sherif Marakby, Ford’s vice president for autonomous vehicles and electrification, wrote in a blog post on Medium on Wednesday. Ford has previously said it will invest $1 billion in Argo AI over the next five years.

As Ford builds its technology platform, it initially plans to offer human-driven vehicles on Lyft’s fleet, with the help of the ride-hailing service’s application. Later, it aims to make self-driving vehicles available through Lyft’s network, but only after their safety has been demonstrated.

“We don’t, however, plan to put customers in them until we are certain our technology delivers a positive, reassuring experience where we can gain meaningful feedback,” Marakby said. “When ready, we’ll have self-driving cars operating alongside Lyft’s current community of drivers to help accommodate times of significant consumer demand to ensure that transportation remains timely and affordable.”

