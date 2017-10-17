Harley-Davidson Third-Quarter Profit Beats Wall Street Estimates as US Sales Slump Less Than Market

12:03 PM, Oct 17, 2017 — Harley-Davidson (HOG) posted profit for the fiscal third quarter that topped analysts’ forecast as the US motorcycle maker’s retail sales in its home market contracted by less than the market overall.

Net income in the quarter ended September 24 totaled $68.2 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with net income of $114.1 million, or $0.64 per share, in the corresponding period a year earlier, the Milwaukee-based company said on Tuesday. While earnings per share dropped from a year earlier, they were higher than the $0.39 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Worldwide retail motorcycle sales were down 6.9% in the quarter from a year earlier and Harley-Davidson US retail motorcycle sales were down 8.1% on the year, still better than the 9.2% drop in the US motorcycle industry’s overall 9.2% plunge.

“The continued weakness in the US motorcycle industry only heightens our resolve and the intensity we are bringing to the quest to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders,” Matt Levatich, chief executive of Harley-Davidson, said. “Launching one hundred new high-impact motorcycles is a critical part of our 10-year journey.”

Revenue was $962.1 million, down from $1.09 billion in the same period last year, but still exceeding the $958.7 million Street estimate, provided by Capital IQ.

For the full year, the company reiterated its expectation that it will ship 241,000-to-246,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide, which is a 6%-to-8% decrease from the previous year. This quarter it sees motorcycle shipments of 46,700-to-51,700 units, compared with 42,414 motorcycles a year ago.

