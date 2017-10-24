Eli Lilly’s Adjusted Net Income Jumps 19% on New Products as Elanco Business Review Planned

11:37 AM, Oct 24, 2017 — Eli Lilly (LLY), a US drugmaker known for its antidepressants and insulin treatments, posted a 19% increase in third-quarter adjusted net income, topping Wall Street analysts’ forecasts as the company increased sales of some of its new medicines.

Non-GAAP net income in the quarter was $1.11 billion, or $1.05 per share, compared with $931 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier, the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company said on Tuesday. The earnings per share figure exceeded the $1.03 average estimate by analysts provided by Capital IQ.

Revenue rose 9% to $5.67 billion, higher than the $5.52 billion estimated by analysts. Volume accounted for 7% and price growth for 2% of the revenue increase. Sales of new products, including diabetes drugs Trulicity and Jardiance as well as long-acting insulin Basaglar, accounted for about 22% of revenue.

The company also said it was reviewing strategic options for its Elanco Animal Health business, including an initial public offering, merger, sale, or even retention of the business. It will provide an update before the middle of 2018.

The drugmaker said it will invest $72 million in an insulin manufacturing project at a facility in Indianapolis to replace an existing insulin vial filling line and allow Lilly to meet growing demand for its insulins, including Humalog and Humulin. The project is part of $850 million of anticipated US capital investments revealed in March.

The company expects adjusted earnings to range from $4.15 to $4.25 per share this year compared with a forecast of $4.10 to $4.20 previously. It raised its revenue outlook to $22.4 billion to $22.7 billion from $22 billion to $22.5 billion earlier. Analysts currently expect earnings of $4.16 per share on revenue of $22.5 billion for this year.

Companies: Eli Lilly and Company

