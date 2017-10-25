Stocks Slide in US With Dow Pulling Back From Record High as Boeing Weighs

11:41 AM, Oct 25, 2017 — The benchmark US stocks were all in the red on Wednesday, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average pulling back from the record high hit a day earlier as Boeing’s (BA) shares led losses after earnings.

The financial reporting season has stepped up the pace this week, with a rally in markets Tuesday sending the indices higher on above-expectations results from some industrials. But the midweek session sent the trend in the opposite direction as Boeing slid 2.1%. While it beat Wall Street views on the top and bottom lines, the outcome was described as “relatively dull” by Vertical Research, which noted a charge related to the KC-46 refueling aircraft.

Industrials shed 0.9% on the Standard & Poor’s 500, as all 11 sectors were declining in late morning trading. The steepest fall came from a 2% drop in telecommunication services. AT&T (T) lost 3.4% after its earnings were flat year-on-year and revenue missed analysts’ expectations.

Also in earnings, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) sank 14% after earnings in the third quarter came in below the Street’s forecasts. Thermo Fisher (TMO) gained 2.2% after reporting better-than-expected results while increasing guidance for the year.

Visa (V) was one of the Dow’s few gainers, advancing 1.6% after the credit-card company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations.

In economic news, a big gain in new home sales last month wasn’t enough to support stocks, even as the number surged to a 10-year high. September durable goods orders rose 2.2%, beating estimates of 1%.

In late morning trading, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.7% and the Dow lost 0.4%.

Globally, Europe’s Stoxx 600 shed 0.6%, the FTSE 100 dropped 1.1%, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.5%, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% and the Hang Seng gained 0.5%.