Volkswagen Raises Full Year Estimate for Operating Return on Sales as Third Quarter Revenue Rises

6:42 AM, Oct 27, 2017 — German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen (VOW.FR) raised its forecast for operating return on sales for the full year on Friday after posting an increase in vehicle sales volume and revenue in its third quarter despite a sharp drop in pre-tax profit.

Third quarter sales were worth 55.00 billion euros ($63.95 billion) in the third quarter of the year, up 5.8% from the prior-year period, according to results published by the company. Vehicle sales volumes rose 7.7% to 2.64 million over the same time frame and deliveries to customers rose by 6.3% to 2.65 million.

Operating profit fell by 48% to 1.72 billion euros and pre-tax profit fell 52.5% to 1.59 billion euros. The company said that special items of 2.6 billion euros were recognized in connection with the diesel issue in the third quarter.

In September 2015, the US environmental Protection Agency said that irregularities in relation to nitrogen oxide emissions had been discovered in emissions tests in certain vehicles with Volkswagen Group diesel engines.

Going forward, Volkswagen said that it expects deliveries to customers to moderately exceed its prior-year volume amid what it described as “persistently challenging market conditions”. It said that challenges would arise “particularly from the economic situation, intense competition in the market, exchange rate volatility and the diesel issue”.

It also expects the sales revenues of the Volkswagen Group, the Passenger Car Business Area and Commercial Vehicles Business Area to grow by more than 4% percent year-on-year in 2017. In terms of the group’s operating profit before special items, it said that it is estimated that the operating return on sales in 2017 will be “moderately higher than the original target of between 6.0% and 7.0%”.