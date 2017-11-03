Equities Strengthen in US as Apple’s Earnings Sends Stock to Record

12:39 PM, Nov 3, 2017 — The main US markets were higher on Friday, heading for records on a closing basis as Apple’s (AAPL) earnings beat propelled the company to a market value of almost $900 billion and key jobs data showed a slight decline in the unemployment rate.

The world’s biggest economy added 261,000 nonfarm payrolls last month, missing the consensus on Econoday for 325,000 but higher than September’s growth of 18,000, which was revised from an earlier contraction of 33,000. The jobless rate was 4.1%, down slightly from 4.2% in the prior month.

Stocks were firmer after the report, although the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped into the red before recovering and joining the Nasdaq Composite in a move higher.

Apple jumped 3% to an intraday record, leading gains on the Dow and sending the S&P’s information technology sector up 0.5%. The tech giant after the bell on Thursday guided for upbeat revenue in the current quarter while reporting higher-than-expected profit and revenue for the most recent quarter.

Also in earnings, American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) gained 6.2% after the maker of chassis modules for light trucks boosted its full-year sales outlook while reporting higher-than-expected results for the most recent quarter. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) slid 4.2% after third quarter results missed expectations and guidance was set below analysts’ views.

In other company news, Aquatia (AQ) jumped 13% above its initial public offering price in its trading debut. Rent-A-Center (RCII) gained 11% after saying it will review a $13-per-share takeover offer from Vintage Capital Management.

In afternoon trading, the Nasdaq rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Dow added 0.1%.

Globally, the Hang Seng rose 0.3%, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%, the FTSE 100 rose 0.1% and the Nikkei 225 was closed for a holiday.