Broadcom Makes $103 Billion Bid for Qualcomm In Potential Chipmaker Takeover

12:02 PM, Nov 6, 2017 — Broadcom (AVGO) confirmed on Monday that it has made a $70-a-share offer for semiconductor maker Qualcomm (QCOM), touting the proposal as a way to bring more of the chips that are used in electronic devices to more customers around the world.

The offer price is a 28% premium over Qualcomm’s closing level last Thursday, which was the last day before speculation about the bid began circulating, Broadcom said. It comprises $60 a share in cash and $10 in Broadcom stock. Based on Qualcomm’s outstanding shares, the offer is worth $103 billion.

The bid is on the table whether Qualcomm’s proposed $110-a-share takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) goes through or is cancelled.

“We would not make this offer if we were not confident that our common global customers would embrace the proposed combination,” Broadcom’s chief executive officer, Hock Tan, said in a statement. “With greater scale and broader product diversification, the combined company will be positioned to deliver more advanced semiconductor solutions for our global customers and drive enhanced stockholder value.”

In a statement, Qualcomm said it “will assess the proposal in order to pursue the course of action that is in the best interests” of shareholders.

Broadcom management’s comments about global customs embracing the deal “could mean that the company has had discussions with large OEMs like Apple and Samsung,” said Tim Long, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, in a note.

Apple and Qualcomm have engaged in a series of legal battles and last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is said to be developing versions of its iPad and iPhone that don’t use Qualcomm components.

“We think this deal fits AVGO’s strategy and could be a material catalyst to enable sustained” upside to earnings per share and free cash flow, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani in a note Friday. Broadcom said the deal is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings in the first full year after it closes.

