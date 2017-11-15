Big Day at Dubai Airshow as Boeing Inks $27 Billion Deal, Airbus Signs MOU Worth $49.5 Billion

9:03 AM, Nov 15, 2017 — It’s been a big day for Boeing (BA) and Airbus, both of which announced large orders at the Dubai Airshow on Wednesday.

Boeing said it sold 225 of its 737 MAX airplanes with a list value of $27 billion to Flydubai, the largest single-aisle jet order by number and value from a Middle East carrier. The transaction surpasses the airline’s prior record order of 75 MAXs and 11 next-generation 737-800s signed at the 2013 Dubai Airshow.

The deal is for 175 MAX aircraft and purchase rights for an additional 50, Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 50 of the initial order will be 737 MAX 10s, the newest and largest member of the 737 MAX family, Boeing said.

Airbus, meanwhile, was doing some wheeling and dealing of its own at the airshow, securing a memorandum of understanding with Indigo Partners’ four airlines for the purchase of 430 additional A320neo family aircraft valued at just shy of $50 billion.

The aircraft will be allocated among Frontier Airlines in the US, JetSMART in Chile, Volaris in Mexico and Wizz Air in Hungary upon completion of final purchase agreements, Airbus said.

The commitment is comprised of 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos, and was also announced at the Dubai Airshow. With the purchase, Indigo Partners and its airlines will become one of the biggest customers for Airbus’ single-aisle aircraft family as it’s purchased in the past 427 A320 family of aircraft.

