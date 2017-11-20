TransCanada Gets Nebraska Approval for Keystone XL on Alternative Route

12:57 PM, Nov 20, 2017 — TransCanada’s (TRP) Keystone XL pipeline received approval from regulators in Nebraska, but the okay was given to an alternate route rather than the course preferred by the Canadian energy company.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission said it approved the alternative mainline route, one of three paths proposed by TransCanada to take oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City near the Nebraska-Kansas border. The mainline route follows along the existing Keystone pipeline for about 95 miles, the commission said in its decision on Monday.

“It is in the public interest for the pipelines to be in closer proximity to each other, so as to maximize monitoring resources and increase the efficiency of response times,” the PSC said. “This would also assist emergency responders and others that may be called upon to assist with any lssues that may arise with either pipeline.”

Keystone XL, which had been rejected by President Barack Obama in 2015 before being approved by his successor, Donald Trump, earlier this year, was the focus of protests amid concerns about the environmental impact of another pipeline.

“There’s no safe route for Keystone XL, and NRDC will continue fighting with every tool, in every venue and with every partner, to make sure it’s never built,” Anthony Swift, Canada project director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, was quoted on Twitter as saying.

Nebraska’s decision also comes after TransCanada’s existing Keystone pipeline was shut down because of a leak that spilled 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota last week. The company said on Sunday that 150 people are on site working to clean up the spill.

TransCanada “will conduct a careful review of the Public Service Commission’s ruling while assessing how the decision would impact the cost and schedule of the project,” Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said in in a statement on Monday.

Companies: TransCanada Corporation

Price: 49.56 Price Change: +0.58 Percent Change: +1.19