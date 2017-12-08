US Payrolls Surpass Expectations in November, Rate Hike Next Week Seen as Likely

12:05 PM, Dec 8, 2017 — US job creation surpassed economists’ expectations last month buoyed by rising employment in the business services, manufacturing and health care sectors, marking the continuation of a trend in rising employment which bodes well for the possibility of an interest rate hike later this month.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 in November, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday morning, ahead of economists’ expectations for growth of 200,000 jobs. The monthly gain was supported by 46,000 jobs in professional and business services, 31,000 new posts in manufacturing and 30,000 new roles in health care.

Employment growth has averaged 174,000 per month thus far this year, compared with an average monthly gain of 187,000 in 2016. The gain in November also marks the fifth month in the past six in which payrolls have risen. In October, nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 and in September they fell by 33,000.

The unemployment rate held at 4.1% in November, and the number of unemployed persons was essentially unchanged at 6.6 million, according to the BLS. Over the year, the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed persons were down by 0.5 percentage point and 799,000, respectively.

“The job gains are across the board, with clear increases in services, manufacturing and construction. The numbers might have been boosted by the return to work of people affected by the hurricanes, but this effect will have been small,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon, said. “Post-storm repair work likely supported the 24,000 increase in construction jobs. That said, surveys point to another 200,000-plus job gain in December, so the underlying trend is strong”.

“This US expansion is a virtuous circle in which jobs create spending, and spending creates jobs, and November data stay on that message, but also didn’t alter the tale of moderate wage gains,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said. “Overall, nothing to sneeze at here, but no pressure on wage inflation to compel the Fed to accelerate its rate hike program after the hike we expect next week.”

The probability of a 25 basis point hike next week currently stands at 90.2% on the CMEGroup’s Fed Watch tool.