Newell Brands Explores Options for Several Assets as 2017 Sales Growth View Shaved

12:47 PM, Jan 25, 2018 — Newell Brands (NWL), the maker of Rubbermaid containers and Sharpie markers, plans to narrow its focus to nine core consumer segments and is looking to offload industrial, commercial and smaller consumer product assets.

That would bring a 50% reduction in the company’s global factories and warehouses and a halving of its customer base, Hoboken, New Jersey-based Newell said on Thursday. The firm will begin the evaluation process immediately and expects any deals to be completed by the end of next year.

“If fully actioned, Newell Brands would expect to be an approximately $11 billion focused portfolio of leading consumer-facing brands with attractive margins and growth potential in global categories,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement said the company’s shares spiralling to a five-year low and bringing their loss over the past year to 49%. Newell also said it sees preliminary 2017 core sales growth of about 0.8% compared with prior guidance for 1.5% to 2% along with normalized earnings per share in a range of $2.72 to $2.76 from an outlook of $2.80 to $2.85.

“We believe that exiting non-strategic assets, reducing complexity and focusing on our key consumer-focused brands will make us more effective at unlocking value and responding to the fast-changing retail environment,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Polk said in the statement.

Assets that could be shed include Waddington, Process Solutions, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Mapa along with Rawlings, Goody, Rubbermaid Outdoor, Closet, Refuse and Garage, and US Playing Cards.

For 2018, Newell sees normalized EPS of between approximately $2.65 to $2.85, the company said.

