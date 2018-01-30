Pfizer Fourth Quarter Earnings Beat Expectations Amid Rising Sales of Pneumonia Vaccine

9:45 AM, Jan 30, 2018 — Biopharmaceutical major Pfizer (PFE) posted top and bottom lines which beat analysts’ expectations in its fourth quarter, helped by strong sales growth of the pneumonia vaccine Prevenar 13 and the blood thinner treatment Eliquiz.

The New York-headquartered company generated revenue of $13.70 billion in the fourth quarter, up 1% from $13.63 billion in the prior-year period, according to a statement published on Tuesday. This was ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $13.67 billion.

Sales were bolstered by revenue in the company’s Innovative Health division, which rose by 6% from the prior-year quarter and was up by 5% on an operational basis. This helped to offset a 7% decline in revenue – or an 8% decline on an operational basis – in the Essential Health division.

The quarterly revenue gain in Innovative Health was bolstered by a 46% increase in revenue from Eliquis to $710 million, a 47% jump in revenue from arthritis treatment Xeljanz to $410 million and a 7% rise in revenue from the pneumonia vaccine Prevenar 13 to $1.53 billion. Global Ibrance revenues rose by 11% to $716 million. The division’s growth was, however, negatively impacted by lower revenues for Viagra in the US which the company said was primarily due to generic competition that began in December 2017.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 32% to $0.62 in the quarter from the prior-year period, beating the Street’s estimate of $0.56 per share on an adjusted, diluted basis.

For the 2018 year, the company is forecasting for revenue of $53.5 billion-to-$55.5 billion, compared to analysts’ estimates of $53.82 billion and Pfizer is guiding for adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.90-to-$3 compared to analysts’ forecasts for $2.78 per share on an adjusted basis.

The company added that as a result of the enactment of the US tax reform, its fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 provision for taxes on reported income was favorably impacted by approximately $10.7 billion.

Price: 38.64 Price Change: -0.39 Percent Change: -0.99