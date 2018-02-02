Alphabet Fourth Quarter Earnings Miss Street’s Forecast While Better-Than-Expected Sales Gain Traction

8:15 AM, Feb 2, 2018 — Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations late on Thursday even after excluding an additional tax expense of $9.9 billion from the result but sales advanced.

Total revenue climbed to $32.32 billion during the three months that ended December 31 from $26.06 billion a year ago, according to a statement published by the company, beating the $31.88 billion analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

But while the company’s sales increased, its total traffic acquisition costs rose, increasing to 24% of Google’s advertising revenues from 22% a year earlier. And even though the aggregate cost-per-click slumped 14% from a year ago, the company’s total costs and expenses including research and development charges surged to $24.66 billion from $19.43 billion, eating up a vast chunk of the growth in its quarterly revenue.

As a result, Google swung to a loss of $4.35 per share, which includes the negative impact of the change in US tax laws, from a profit of $7.56 per share in the prior-year period. Excluding the impact, which was primarily due to the one-time transition tax on accumulated foreign subsidiary earnings and deferred tax impacts, earnings stood at $9.70 per share, which was still below the Street’s forecast for a profit of $10.07 per share, excluding items.

Companies: Alphabet Inc.

Price: 1143.20 Price Change: -38.39 Percent Change: -3.25