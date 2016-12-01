Stocks Split in Early US Trading as Dow Gains and Nasdaq Head Lower

10:07 AM, Dec 1, 2016 — Stocks in the US started Thursday’s session taking split directions, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing as oil prices topped $50 a barrel while the Nasdaq Composite retreated and the Standard & Poor’s 500 fluctuated between gains and loss.

West Texas Intermediate was trading 2.7% higher at $50.79 a barrel a day after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announced a deal to cut production. Brent, the main international variety, gained 2.9% to $53.33 a barrel. Energy stocks were up 0.8% on the S&P 500, with Chevron (CVX) rallying to the highest in two years on an intraday basis with a 1.5% increase.

Ahead of Friday’s key jobs report and this month’s Federal Reserve interest-rate decision, investors parsed a slate of economic data including a report that showed the pace of job cuts last month fell to the lowest level of the year, according to consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas, while unemployment insurance claims in the week ending Nov. 26 rose by 17,000 to a higher-than-expected 268,000. Analysts polled by Econoday had projected 253,000 claims.

General Motors (GM) jumped 3.3% after the company said it sold 197,609 vehicles in November, a gain of 8% from a year ago. Ford Motor (F) gained 4.4% after reporting a 5% increase in total sales to 197,574 units.

Dollar General (DG) dropped 6.2% after the discount store operator said quarterly earnings and sales missed expectations. Lands’ End (LE) lost 4.7% after the retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear reported a larger-than-expected loss in the fiscal third quarter even as revenues beat estimates.

In early trading, the Dow was up 0.3%, the S&P was less than 0.1% stronger and the Nasdaq retreated 0.2%.

Globally, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%, the Nikkei 225 advanced 1.1%, the Hang Seng increased 0.4%, the FTSE 100 fell 0.9% and the CAC 40 fell 0.3%.