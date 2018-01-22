Netflix Poised to Start Internet Stock Earnings Season as Canaccord Says Watch Subscriber Data

12:59 PM, Jan 22, 2018 — Netflix (NFLX) will start the earnings season for key Internet stocks after the close on Monday, with the video streaming company projected to more than double earnings and add almost a billion in revenue.

The consensus on Capital IQ is for earnings per share of $0.41 and revenue of $3.28 billion, which would compare with the year ago result of $0.15 in EPS and $2.35 billion in revenue.

Netflix stock, trading at about $226 on Monday, is “admittedly premium” and needs consistent subscriber beats, pricing increases or better-than expected margin expansion to keep moving higher, said Canaccord Genuity e-commerce analyst Michael Graham.

The main metric to watch is subscribers, and the outlook is for about 54 million US users and 61.6 million internationally, Canaccord said. For Netflix’s peers in the so-called FANG group, Canaccord is “most constructive” on Facebook (FB) and Amazon.com (AMZN), while they are “nervous” about gross margin contraction for Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

Facebook’s recent changes to its news feed “may push down on time spent” for 2018 although Graham sees 41% growth in revenue and 58% jump in EPS in the quarter that ended last month.

Amazon’s revenue growth this year should stay high although “there may be signs of increased cloud competition for AWS from Azure,” the Microsoft (MSFT) cloud computing service. For the fourth quarter, the analyst said “secular and seasonal strength on the revenue front should carry the day.”

In the fourth quarter, Alphabet’s “top line performance should be solid” while in the year ahead, core revenue growth should stay above 20% and gross margins should continue to contract, Canaccord said.

