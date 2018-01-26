Colgate-Palmolive Fourth Quarter Sales Miss Expectations Despite Year-on-Year Gain

9:24 AM, Jan 26, 2018 — Colgate-Palmolive (CL) posted revenue which fell short of analysts’ expectations for its fourth quarter on Friday despite the metric rising year-on-year buttressed by growth in Latin America and North America, its two biggest markets.

The consumer goods company, whose products include toothpastes, shampoos and pet nutrition, generated net sales of $3.89 billion in the quarter, up 4.5% from $3.72 billion in the prior-year period, according to the statement. This was just shy of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $3.92 billion.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were flat year-on-year a $0.75 and in line with analysts’ estimates. On an unadjusted basis, diluted earnings per common share fell to $0.37 from $0.68. This included $0.07 per diluted share of aftertax charges resulting from the company’s global growth and efficiency program and a provisional charge of $0.31 per diluted share related to US tax reform.

The largest portion of revenue in the company’s oral, personal and home care segment came from Colgate-Palmolive’s operations in Latin America, where sales rose to $976 million from $940 million a year earlier. In North America, sales rose to $798 million from $790 million. Revenue also rose in all of the company’s other geographical regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe and the area the company refers to as ‘Africa/Eurasia’.

Sales from the pet nutrition segment rose to $593 million from $579 million in the prior-year period.

“Based on current spot rates, we expect a mid-single-digit net sales increase and low to mid-single-digit organic sales growth in 2018, with improvement in organic sales growth versus the second half of 2017,” Ian Cook, chief executive of Colgate-Palmolive, said.

Price: 74.32 Price Change: -2.99 Percent Change: -3.87