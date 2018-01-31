Boeing Sees New Highs in 2018 Plane Deliveries After Record Year as Results Beat Expectations

11:05 AM, Jan 31, 2018 — Boeing (BA) reported a surge in revenue for 2017 and a record number of commercial airplane deliveries while offering guidance for this year that would see both figures increase further.

The Chicago-based manufacturer said fourth quarter core earnings per share rose to $4.80 from $2.47 a year earlier, well ahead of the consensus among analysts polled by Capital IQ who were expecting $2.88. Boeing said the bump came from “strong deliveries, performance and tax reform.” Revenue climbed 9% in the three months to $25.4 billion compared with expectations for $24.8 billion.

“Although the headline numbers for both Q4 and 2018 look great, there is of course a big impact from the recent US tax reform which we think investors have tried to anticipate,” Vertical Research Partners aerospace and defense analyst Rob Stallard said in an e-mailed note.

Boeing, with the best performing stock on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2017 that hit an intraday record high on Wednesday, reported commercial plane deliveries last year of a record 763. For 2018, Boeing sees 810 to 815 deliveries.

The company is guiding revenue of $96 billion to $98 billion for 2018, ahead of 2017’s results of $94 billion, which were restated according to accounting principles that are being adopted this year. And Boeing is looking for core EPS of $13.80 to $14, up from last year’s $12.33.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said 2017 saw Boeing’s first deliveries of its 737 MAX airplanes and it flew the first KC-46 tanker that will be delivered to the US Air Force. The firm was also “awarded an initial contract for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, and a contract to provide 36 F-15 fighters to Qatar,” he said.

While Vertical’s Stallard said the anticipated cash benefit from lower corporate taxes isn’t as large as thought, “there were no execution issues in the quarter, and Boeing continues to successfully improve margins and generate operating cashflow.”

