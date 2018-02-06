Equities Back in Selling Mode as Dow, S&P 500 Swing Widely Between Gains and Losses

10:29 AM, Feb 6, 2018 — Markets in the US swung widely between gains and losses on Tuesday, heading briefly into the green after Monday’s sharp selloff as materials and information technology led the recovery attempt before the gains were eroded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 200 points at one point in the session before selling pressure reignited following the nearly 1,200-point plunge that started the week as investors were spooked by the prospects of higher interest rates prompted by signs of strength in the world’s biggest economy.

Asian and European markets early on took their cue from US indices, and futures pointed to a weaker day. But the markets turned ahead in early trading as tech gained 1.1% on the Standard & Poor’s 500, keeping the Nasdaq Composite in the green, while financials rose 0.8%.

Energy shares were firmer as oil prices pared some of their losses and Chevron (CVX) rose 1.6% to join Apple (AAPL) as the Dow’s best gainers.

“Markets are oversold on a short-term basis and are currently testing initial levels of support,” Janney Montgomery Scott’s Dan Wantrobski said in an e-mailed note Tuesday. “We would expect a counter-trend move/rally to commence soon — however, our belief is that we have not yet seen ultimate exhaustion of selling pressures.”

In company news, Lumentum Holdings (LITE) surged 14% after reporting better-than-expected fiscal second quarter results. Micron Technology (MU) gained 4% after raising its second quarter outlook above analysts’ expectations.

In morning trading, the Dow was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Globally, the FTSE 100 fell 1.5%, the Nikkei 225 lost 4.7%, the Hang Seng dropped 5.1% and the Shanghai Composite shed 3.4%.