Digital Currencies Could Use Self Regulation to Prevent Fraud, CFTC Commissioner Says

12:52 PM, Feb 14, 2018 — The burgeoning asset class of virtual currencies could use a self-regulatory organization to enforce standards that would protect investors and prevent fraud in the sector, according to Brian Quintenz, a commissioner with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

There’s an ongoing debate about whether currencies are a security or a commodity, and the regulator of futures and swaps markets shouldn’t “make value judgments about which new products are worthwhile and which are not — the markets, investors, and consumers need to decide that for themselves,” Quintenz said.

“The proliferation of virtual currencies over the course of the past year, while exciting from an innovation standpoint, raises a multitude of legal and regulatory questions and challenges,” he said in comments at the opening of the CFTC’s technology advisory committee meeting on Wednesday.

The popularity of trading in virtual currencies such as bitcoin has surged in recent years, with prices surging and companies looking to jump on the trend. Trading in futures of bitcoin began last year but regulators globally have been debating how to handle the digital assets.

Regulations currently are a “patchwork of state and federal jurisdictions,” Quintenz said. “As the markets for virtual currencies mature, the commission, along with its fellow state, federal, and international regulators, should ensure a rational approach to regulatory oversight, not one based on fear or inexperience.”

Financial technology is having a transformative impact on US derivatives markets,” said CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo. “The landscape is changing for trading, markets and the entire financial structure, domestic and global, with far ranging implications for capital formation and risk transfer.”