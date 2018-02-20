BHP Billiton Boosts Dividend Payout as Adjusted Profit Jumps in First Half

7:01 AM, Feb 20, 2018 — Australian mining major BHP Billiton (BHP, BLT.L) reported double-digit growth in its dividend payout on Tuesday as it registered a jump in both its revenue and profit in its fiscal first half helped by higher commodity prices.

The group will pay an interim dividend of $0.55 per share for the period, up 38% from the $0.40 per share dividend seen in the corresponding part of the prior fiscal year, according to results. The windfall comes as group sales climbed to $21.78 billion in the six months to December 31 from $18.80 billion a year earlier, surpassing the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $21.2 billion.

Supporting the increase in group sales were jumps in all of the companies’ key mining activities, with the biggest portion of revenue coming from iron ore, worth $7.22 billion, up from $6.93 billion a year earlier. Copper revenue rose to $6.38 billion from $4.21 billion a year earlier and coal revenue rose to $4.05 billion from $3.93 billion over the same time frame.

Underlying attributable profit, which excludes exceptional items such as the Samarco dam failure and a $1.83 billion hit from US tax reforms, surged to $4.05 billion from $3.24 billion.

BHP said that capital and exploration expenditure rose 6% to $2.9 billion, with guidance remaining unchanged at $6.9 billion for the current fiscal. The outlook for full-year unit costs, which rose in the first half, also remains unchanged for petroleum, copper, iron ore and energy coal. BHP forecast global economy will grow 3.5%-3.75% in 2018, the same as last year, while noting China’s growth is expected to slow “modestly” in 2018.

BHP used free cash flow of $4.9 billion to “further reduce” net debt and “increase returns to shareholders through higher dividends,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mackenzie said in the statement. “Over the next few years, the global copper market is expected to remain finely balanced and vulnerable to supply shocks.”

Companies: BHP Billiton Limited

