2018 CANADIAN BUDGET PREVIEW: Balanced Budget Should be Priority for Finance Minister, Economists Say

To keep Bay Street happy, Finance Minister Bill Morneau will have to do something in his Feb. 27 budget he’s never done before: chart a course to a balanced budget.

In Budget 2017, the Liberal budget predicted a $31.5 billion deficit in 2016-17, staying around the $31 billion mark for the next five years, ending with a $30.9 billion deficit in 2021-22.

However, the strong economy last year has given Morneau room to manoeuvre in Budget 2018.

In fact, this past October, Morneau’s fall fiscal statement predicted a deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18 and a $15.6 billion shortfall in 2018-19. That’s quite a reduction from Budget 2017 and may be why 45% of economists surveyed by the Business News Network say Morneau’s top priority in the budget should be outlining a path back to a balanced budget.

Scotiabank chief economist Jean-Francois Perrault told the Canadian Press he now expects Ottawa to be on track for deficits of $16.8 billion in 2017-18 and $14.8 billion in 2018-19. Perrault, who attended a meeting of economists with Morneau last week, recommends the government hold off on any big spending plans just in case it needs to respond with new tax measures to keep Canada competitive.

“It would be very prudent for the government to wait until we see if, in fact, there is evidence that what’s happening down south in the U.S. is having a detrimental effect on Canadian business,” Perrault said, referring to U.S. corporate tax cuts.

Meanwhile, Craig Alexander, chief economist for The Conference Board of Canada, predicts the deficit to be about $4 billion smaller in 2017-18. “But going forward, they’re not going to have a lot of extra money in the kitty for new initiatives if they want to keep debt-to-GDP ratio on a downward path,” he told the Canadian Press.