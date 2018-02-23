General Mills Snaps Up Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $8 Bn in All-Cash Deal

9:05 AM, Feb 23, 2018 — Food production company General Mills (GIS) has agreed to buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) for approximately $8 billion in an all-cash deal which aims to capitalize on the lucrative pet food market and boost General Mills’ net sales growth.

The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of General Mills’ fiscal 2018 year, will see the Minneapolis-headquartered company acquire the producer of pet foods for $40.00 per share using a combination of debt, cash in hand and equity.

It marks General Mills’ first foray into the pet food market – estimated to be worth approximately $30 billion in the US alone – via the the sector’s fast-growing ‘wholesome natural’ category. Wilton, Connecticut-headquartered Blue Buffalo, which was founded in 2002, has seen its net sales grow consistently over the past three years, most recently rising by 10.9% to $1.27 billion in 2017.

Post-completion, the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to General Mills’ net sales growth, be neutral to cash earnings per share in fiscal 2019 and accretive in fiscal 2020, according to a joint statement issued by the two companies. The food producers’ combination is also projected to lead to revenue synergies over time and $50 million in anticipated cost savings opportunities.

“The transaction establishes General Mills as the leader in the US Wholesome Natural pet food category, the fastest growing portion of the overall pet food market, and accelerates its portfolio reshaping strategy,” Jeff Harmening, chief executive of General Mills said.

Companies: General Mills, Inc.

Price: 53.25 Price Change: -1.70 Percent Change: -3.09