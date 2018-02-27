Macy’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates Helped by Strong Consumer Spending

9:24 AM, Feb 27, 2018 — Shares in Macy’s (M) were sharply higher in recent trade on Tuesday after the department store operator reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and guided for full year earnings per share which straddled Wall Street’s expectations.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $2.82 per share during the quarter ended February 3, up from $2.02 per share the same quarter last year and above the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $2.68 per share. The earnings per share reading was positively impacted by 7 cents due to the change in the effective annual tax rate implemented in the tax reform at the end of last year.

Total revenue increased by 1.8% to $8.67 billion from $8.52 billion a year ago but was slightly below the $8.7 billion forecast by analysts. On a comparable basis, which excludes the additional week in the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior-year period, sales were up by 1.3%.

For fiscal year 2018, the company is targeting adjusted earnings of between $3.55-and-$3.75 per share, straddling the consensus estimate of $3.62 per share. Total sales are expected to be down by between 0.5% and 2%.

“Macy’s, Inc. had a solid fourth quarter, including strong performance in January, and the full year exceeded our expectations for annual comparable sales and adjusted earnings per diluted share,” Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chief executive officer, said. “Consumer spending was strong in the fourth quarter, and we were ready with improved execution and great products across all categories.”

Macy’s shares were 9.6% higher at the time of writing.

Price: 29.82 Price Change: +2.37 Percent Change: +8.63