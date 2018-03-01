Peugeot Maker PSA Group of France Reports Surge in Revenue Helping Absorb Hit From Opel

10:31 AM, Mar 1, 2018 — France’s PSA Group (UG.FP), the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, said Thursday a surge in revenues helped the company absorb losses at newly acquired Opel and post a surge in profit last year.

Sales climbed for the fourth year in a row to 65.2 billion euros ($90.3 billion) in 2017, from 54 billion euros in the previous year, a 13% jump in constant currency terms, PSA, which acquired Opel Vauxhall subsidiaries from General Motors (GM) in March 2017, said in a statement. The number of vehicles sold also soared 15% to 3.63 million.

The increase in sales was mainly driven by the product mix as well as volume growth linked to the global “success” of new models, the company said. In addition, it noted a strengthening of its European leadership in the light commercial vehicles category for Peugeot and Citroen, with a 20% market share.

Group net profit climbed to 1.93 billion euros from 1.73 billion euros despite higher raw material costs and exchange-rate headwinds.

The French auto group said Opel, which posted an operating loss of 179 million euros, is in the midst of a product “offensive” in the Middle East and Africa after launching the Insignia and Crossland X and the unveiling of Grandland X slated for this year.

Excluding Opel Vauxhall, the company said it aims to deliver 10% revenue growth this year relative to its 2015 sales and target an additional 15% jump by 2021. The company is anticipating a stable automotive market this year in Europe but sees growth of 4% in Latin America, 10% in Russia and 2% in China.